Samsung unboxing: Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G reveals details

Following the new release wave that emerged with the official arrival of 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Flex 5G in September. The name of the first brand with next-generation connectivity was changed to Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G and became official in South Korea on the 18th.

The South Korean giant released two new videos showing details of the Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G on Monday to reinforce its laptop’s new name ahead of its global launch. The first video of unboxing highlights the device and all items shipped in the box, while the second shows usability and all the special functionality the device brings, including the S-Pen. Check out:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G to market by launching 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with integrated Intel Xe GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage, 13.3 inch Full HD touch screen output. and written with S-Pen, 720P front camera, 13MP rear camera, Wi-Fi 6, 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, P2 connector for headphones and 69.7Wh battery.

The device is also Intel Evo certified, which guarantees 9 hours of autonomy with “real world” use in applications such as Google Chrome, Office 365, G Suite and Zoom, support for fast charging that can offer 4 hours or more of use. charge for about 30 minutes and return from suspended mode in less than 1 second.

The Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G went on sale in Samsung’s homeland for the Core i5 version starting at 2,370,000 won, reaching 3,000,000 won by direct conversion. Core i7.



