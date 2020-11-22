Samsung TVs are now more capable! Google is active

2020 model smart televisions produced by Samsung are equipped with a new software support. All Samsung televisions in the 4K, 8K, QLED, Crystal UHD, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace category will benefit from this update.

Aiming to be ambitious with Mini LED smart televisions next year, Samsung is estimated to sell at least two million of these models. What are the details of the South Korean company’s new deal with Google?

What is Samsung planning for 2020 smart TVs?

From now on, Google Assistant will make its impact felt on 2020 Samsung TVs. A 3-stage action plan has been created so that this software can be used in all relevant televisions.

Google’s assistant will initially be activated on 2020 model Samsung televisions for users living in France, Germany, Italy and the UK. The second stage consists of the four from Brazil, India, South Korea and Spain.

In the third phase, six more countries will benefit from this service, but no statement has been made regarding which countries will benefit from this service.

With the Google Assistant, users will be able to browse channels, change the volume, open apps, set alarms, and view weather forecasts. In addition, those who follow sports news will be able to use the Google Assistant.

You will also be able to access Google’s calendar, map and photo services. Finally, Google Assistant and Google Home for smart home appliances will work in harmony with each other thanks to voice-based communication.



