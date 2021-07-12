Samsung TV Plus releases web streaming in some countries

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming service, released access to the platform through a web version. Quietly, the South Korean giant did not make any formal announcements, but confirmed that the arrival of the new form of access took place at the end of May. The system offers channels via the internet and the user does not need to have a receiving antenna or any type of subscription to reproduce.

Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung TVs, but that changed last year when the electronics maker brought out a version of the platform for mobile phones and tablets. However, one obstacle still remained: it was necessary to have a Samsung smart TV or a smartphone from the Galaxy line to access the service.

Samsung TV Plus gets Web version

With the arrival of the Web version, Samsung extends the reach of TV Plus to more people. But in practice this means that new users, only in certain defined countries, can access Samsung TV Plus, regardless of whether they have a Samsung device or not. Just go to samsungtvplus.com and start watching.

In case you have already hurried to visit the address, you have seen that Samsung TV Plus is not yet available in Brazil in the web version. The FAQ informs that only six countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, India and South Korea) ) has access.

In these regions, anyone with a browser can access the address and start watching live TV channels. The service is completely free (ad-supported) and many channels can be viewed without logging in or creating a Samsung account.

Samsung has also added the ability to stream videos using Chromecast in the Galaxy app. With no forecast to launch it on cell phones in Brazil, the Samsung TV Plus arrived in the country only on TVs. The platform comes pre-installed on smart TVs launched by Samsung after 2018 and on some compatible models from 2017.

Samsung TV Plus started in Brazil with about 20 channels and the company is expanding the availability of stations. In the United States, there are already more than 140.