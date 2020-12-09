Samsung TV Plus comes to Brazil with 20 free channels

This Wednesday (09), Samsung launched the Samsung TV Plus, its first streaming application for Smart TVs of the brand. The South Korean embarks on this market once and for all with a grid of 20 channels with varied themes, including entertainment, news, sports and children’s content.

Brazil is the 12th country to have the service available, which will be completely free and exclusive of the company’s Smart TVs with the Tizen platform, launched from 2018, but should soon reach devices in 2017.

Sasmung TV

Check the list of channels available on Samsung TV Plus:

Bloomberg TV (2020)

InWild (2073)

InTroube (2079)

People Are Awesome (2085)

Hard Knocks Fighting Championship (2164)

Insight TV (2172)

Fuel TV (2174)

Tastemade (2202)

Stingray (2235)

WeatherSpy (2240)

Classic Nick Pluto TV (2305)

Nick Junior Club Pluto TV (2306)

Rocko’s Modern Life (2309)

Pet Collective (2329)

Fail Army (2330)

Chive TV (2331)

BCC Gaming (2359)

InWonder (2370)

Dark Matter (2470)

MyTime Movie Network (2480)

Abroad, Samsung TV Plus allows consumers to watch live or VOD content, which significantly enriches the catalog, however there is no information on the availability of programs broadcast before the service was launched in Brazil, so it remains to wait for the arrival of the platform to check.

Using Samsung TV Plus is very simple: just access the Samsung Smart TV function hub and check if the app is already available. According to the company, “he will be the first on the list”, and a preview of the channels will be at the top of the screen to speed up the consultation of the content. To check the entire catalog, just select the app icon and browse the grid.

The service offers parental control and content filtering settings and does not require a credit card registration to participate. There is still no information about the arrival of Samsung TV Plus for Samsung Galaxy phones or tablets from the company.



