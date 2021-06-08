Samsung To Unveil New Features For Its Cameras on June 10th

Samsung: This Monday (07), Samsung indicated the arrival of news for its cameras through a teaser published on Twitter. Without much detail, the post contains only a video with animations from a cell phone camera and the date June 10th. In the caption, the South Korean asks fans to stay tuned and says they deserve an “amazing camera”.

According to the Sammobile website, which specializes in Samsung’s affairs, the publication suggests the announcement of a new sensor with less than 0.7 µm and a resolution of 50 megapixels — which had already figured in some rumors about the brand. This news would be especially exciting for cell phones in the entry-level and intermediate categories.

One of the main improvements expected is the increased performance of the cameras in low-light environments, something that could mean a jump in the quality of photos recorded by models in these categories. One of the signs that reinforce the arrival of this novelty for the company’s more modest cell phones is in the caption of the publication, which says: “ISOCELL for all” — referring to the sensors of the homonymous brand belonging to Samsung.

[Invitation] #ISOCELL for Everyone. You deserve an awesome camera. Stay tuned. June 10th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/QFVKwtuy05 — Samsung ISOCELL (@samsungisocell) June 7, 2021

So far, there is no confirmation or more details available about the supposed new sensor from Samsung, so it remains to wait for more official information to raise any expectations — like every rumor.