Samsung To Start Producing Foldable Screens For Google, Vivo And Xiaomi In The Fall

Samsung: News that Display will produce foldable OLED and Ultra Thin Glass for companies including Google has recently come to the fore. Samsung has revealed new details about this issue.

It is stated that Samsung will produce foldable OLED for Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as Google. It is said that the three companies in question are planning to introduce foldable screen phones in the last quarter of the year. Therefore, Samsung is expected to start production of foldable OLEDs for these companies as of October.

According to the report, the Google Pixel will have a 7.6-inch foldable screen. Vivo, on the other hand, will use an 8-inch foldable panel. This panel will have an aspect ratio of 10.2:9. The panels in question will be produced on the A3 lines at Samsung’s Asan factory. Vivo’s phone will also feature a 6.5-inch external display by BOE.

The screen sizes of Xiaomi’s foldable phone are unknown. However, Samsung will produce the foldable panel of the phone and CSOT will produce the outer screen. Although Oppo is also expected to use Samsung’s foldable panel, 2022 is marked for the release of this phone.

The production of the foldable panels that Samsung will use in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 models will also be carried out by Samsung Display, as can be expected.