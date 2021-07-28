Samsung to release QD-OLED panel TVs in 2022

Samsung: Last Sunday (25), a rumor published on The Korea Economic Daily website stated that the arrival of the new line of TVs with QD-OLED panels from Samsung is near. According to the source, the company is planning to launch two models, 55″ and 65″, for the first half of 2022, with the addition of a third 70″ variant in the following months.

Supposedly, the technology will be able to offer all the advantages of OLED panels, but with more vivid and clearer colors thanks to the use of Quantum Dots — or Quantum Dots, in the original English term. Furthermore, QD-OLED panels are also less prone to the appearance of the burn-in effect, a physical damage caused by long exposure of still images on screens.

Thus, the novelty becomes especially interesting for fans of Samsung, as the company still does not have a model to compete with the competition’s OLED panels, such as LG models.

Despite not having a specific date for the supposed release, the source speculates that Samsung’s new lineup of QD-OLED TVs will be officially unveiled to the public at the next CES, which will take place in January 2022. If the announcement is confirmed, the new ones models should not take long to reach the market.