Samsung To Produce Ultra Thin Glass For Google

Samsung Display has decided to produce Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for companies other than Samsung Electronics. According to the news of ETNews site; Samsung will supply UTG to Google and other phone manufacturers.

UTG has been used only in Samsung’s foldable screen phones until now. However, the South Korean company seems to have decided that it provides enough advantages for its foldable screen phones.

The first company to stand out in the news is Google. News that Google may add a foldable screen phone to the Pixel family has been circulating for a long time. It must be said that it is not surprising that the internet giant preferred the proven Ultra Thin Glass.

Samsung can produce Ultra Thin Glass for other companies besides Google. It is said that companies such as Xiaomi and Huawei can also supply glass from Samsung. However, it should be noted that there is no clear information on this issue yet and that no concrete explanation has been received from the parties.