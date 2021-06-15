Samsung To Postpone Launch of Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung: The South Korean manufacturer Samsung is to postpone the announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE, special edition of the Galaxy S21 family and direct successor to the Galaxy S20 FE.

According to some reports compiled by the Android Central website, the perspective is that the device will only be presented at the end of 2021. The company itself, however, has not yet commented on the case.

The reasons are varied, but they converge on a common problem: the difficulty in obtaining certain components in bulk. The already serious shortage of chips could be one of the problems, as the model is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

Also, problems getting a high amount of batteries from partner LG would also be an issue. In order not to completely stop production, Samsung’s own energy division started manufacturing as “plan B” and on a smaller scale.

slight delay

The initial expectation was that the Galaxy S21 FE would be presented in July this year or at the latest in August, as part of the manufacturer’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. According to speculations and previous leaks, the device will have several color options as a differential, as well as a more powerful battery than the other models in the family.