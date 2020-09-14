Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm’s new flagship

The news that Samsung lost orders for Qualcomm’s 5 nm chip to TSMC came to the fore last month. However, the South Korean company does not seem to leave this important operation to its rival. According to the latest news, Samsung will produce the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 fully. Samsung will use the 5 nm EUV fabrication process for this.

According to reports in South Korean media, the parties made a deal worth 1 trillion won. The official announcement for the Snapdragon 875 is expected to be made in December 2020, and the first devices with this processor are expected to be official in the first quarter of the year.

It is considered certain that Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor will be used in some versions of the Galaxy S21 series. Oppo and Xiaomi are also expected to prefer Snapdragon 875 in top segment devices. It is stated that Samsung will start production of Snapdragon 875 at its factory in Hwaesong, South Korea.

It is said that the main reason Qualcomm chose Samsung for the Snapdragon 875 production is that Samsung offers a more affordable price compared to the TSMC. According to the sources, Samsung can produce similar quality chips at a lower price than TSMC. The South Korean company also received orders from IBM, Intel and Nvidia for chip production.

It is said that Samsung will also produce Snapdragon 875G, Snapdragon 735G and Snapdragon 4 series processors with 5G support for Qualcomm.

Samsung devotes a great deal of resources to its R&D activities to produce chips using new technologies. The company aims to be the world’s largest chip maker by 2030. Although Samsung is already behind TSMC, producing Snapdragon 875 for Qualcomm could contribute to the company’s goal.



