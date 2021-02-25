Samsung to launch PC with AMD’s ‘mobile processor’

Samsung may be preparing to launch a Windows 10 computer, equipped with an Exynos processor and graphics card from AMD. As the Exynos are based on the ARM architecture, and are already present in the Galaxy S21 smartphone line from South Korea, it is possible that Samsung’s new PC will run on ARM, competing with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx.

Released by the ZDNet Korea website on Wednesday (24), the launch of the new Samsung computer is scheduled for the second half of this year, possibly after the launch of the new generation of the Galaxy Note, a line that has been losing space in the Samsung constellation, increasingly populated by folding.

If the PC is even launched, Samsung would be entering a market largely dominated by Qualcomm, a Microsoft partner since 2018. To consolidate its leadership, the Californian chip maker launched, in the middle of last year, the second generation of Snapdragon 8cx for Windows 10 notebooks.

The move to Exynos

Samsung had already used Windows 10 on ARM devices in 2019, when it launched the Galaxy Book S and Galaxy Book 2. At the time, both models used Qualcomm processors, the Snapdragon 8cz.

On the same occasion, Samsung announced its partnership with AMD, with the aim of bringing the GPU Radeon to the brand’s smartphones. Under the agreement, processor manufacturer Ryzen would receive fees for licensing fees and royalties for the use of its graphics.

Companies like Intel and Qualcomm have long dominated the market, but some equipment manufacturers are adopting “home” solutions, such as Apple, which designed its own chip, the M1, to equip the MacBook Air and the Pro. a Windows 10 PC powered by an Exynos processor, Samsung may be the next OEM to embrace this trend.