Samsung to launch 200 megapixel cameras in 2021

The Ice Universe profile, which publishes Samsung trends and rumors, revealed in a tweet last Saturday (9) that, after a time without smartphone camera updates (the 108 MP camera is 2019), the year 2021 should resume upgrades with new 200 megapixel sensors.

According to the profile, Samsung Semiconductor, a subsidiary of the South Korean multinational, responsible for creating photographic sensors for cell phones, is about to announce “many innovative sensors” in 2021. But what stands out in the tweet is the unprecedented reference “ 200MP is coming ”.

The most powerful sensor today, that of 108 megapixels that equips cell phones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and some Xiaomi models like the CC9 Pro, was designed by Samsung Semiconductor.

New sensor designs from Samsung

During the past year, Samsung introduced several first generation versions of the component called Isocell HMX, which promises “more pixels in a smaller package”, with new 0.7 micrometer sensors that theoretically have the ability to absorb more light from an environment to deliver a more detailed images.

Although the insider did not mention if there is already a plan on which models will receive the brand new 200MP camera, it is good to remember that Samsung has been working on ambitious projects in its sensor division, having revealed in April last year an impressive sensor 600 megapixels, which is likely to be used in drones, autonomous vehicles and IoT.