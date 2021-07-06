Samsung To Hold Unpacked Event on August 11, Rumor Says

Samsung: On Monday (5), the South Korean website Digital Daily News revealed the supposed date of the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event. According to the rumor, the company will unveil its news on August 11th, officially introducing devices such as Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Despite being a rumor, the news reinforces a series of other leaks and is in line with Samsung’s own suggestion for the announcement date: “soon, this summer” — a period equivalent to winter in regions like Brazil.

Interestingly, on the other hand, the site comments that the South Korean will announce two variants of the Galaxy Watch 4, one of them being called “Active”, contradicting previous information.

controversial consensus

Given the expected volatility of rumors, the date suggested by the South Korean website has caused controversy among known insiders. Initially, insider Fluffy indicated that the leak was false, while Yogesh and Tron defended its veracity.

Given the credibility of the three leak experts and the South Korean website, the lack of consensus has raised doubts among some fans — but fortunately, the case was nothing more than a misunderstanding. A few hours later, Fluffly clarified that the banner in the publication was certainly a fake, but that the date reported on it, as reported by the Daily Digital News, could be true.

In another tweet, Tron ended the discussion by confirming that he was the author of the banner, reiterated that it is an illustrative image and that the date informed for the event, as well as its source, is true.

Thus, it is possible to assume that the next Unpacked should take place on the next 11th of August. However, it is noteworthy that even with all sources in line, the information is still coming from a rumor and thus lacks any official confirmation from Samsung.