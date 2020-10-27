Samsung thinks not to add chargers and headphones

Apple has given a great surprise to its users with its latest iPhone 12. Those from Cupertino have managed to make a very well prepared high-end device, but the contents of the box have been one of the big surprises and not for the better. And, as you know, the device will arrive without a charger or headphones in the box, a measure that Samsung is also considering.

Goodbye to chargers on Samsung mobiles

The world of electronics is changing a lot. More and more companies are betting on universal formats, something that explains the rise of the USB connector in all or almost all devices. What many remember as the essential port in the first MP3 or the first portable memories has been transferred not only to computers, but also to the world of smartphones. But its reliability and universality have made even other industries have adapted and we have seen power strips or sockets with a USB port so you can forget about the charger.

But some electronics companies have opted for this initiative: ‘forget’ the charger. A few years ago we saw it in the Nintendo New 3DS XL range of portable consoles, which did not have a charger because it was compatible with previous versions that other consoles did. We have seen this with Apple as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, but now Samsung could continue on the same path.

According to Sammobile, the next Samsung phones will come without the charger or the headphones inside. Yes, exactly like the bitten apple, although it is somewhat ironic to find this decision now considering that it was one of the companies that messed with Apple for a decision made in pursuit of ecology and the reduction of harmful materials for the planet. But you also have to have one thing and that is that Note 20 users do not have their USB headphones in the box, but they can receive them for free if they contact the technical service.

Buy the most powerful version of the charger

Chargers have been one of the points that many smartphone manufacturers have focused on. And it is that fast charging has surpassed induction in speed until a mobile is charged to 100% in a matter of 30 minutes or less. The bad thing about Samsung making this decision is that you will not have a charger or headphones in the box, in case it decides so, but you will have the possibility of getting a better one than the one that came by default in the pack. And it is that the charger that you can buy from the company reaches 45w, 20 more than the one included in the box.



