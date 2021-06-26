Samsung The Wall of 146 Inches Can Be Visited in São Paulo

Samsung: The Wall, Samsung’s 146-inch giant screen, will be one of the stars of the 2021 edition of the architecture and decoration exhibition organized by the Artefacto store in São Paulo. In a statement released this Thursday (24), the South Korean giant said that the public will be able to get to know the innovative TV up close, when visiting the event.

Launched during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the massive modular TV features a borderless design and offers cinema-like immersion, according to the manufacturer. It uses MicroLED technology, which guarantees superior quality images, high brightness and sharpness, combining with bright environments.

Vibrant colors, contrasts with intense black tone levels and a high level of realism in the images are other attractions, thanks to technologies such as Ultra Chroma and Black Seal. Integration with home automation systems, allowing control of The Wall Samsung through mobile devices, is another highlight.

In addition to the model that will be on display at Artefacto Haddock Lobo, the screen has another version in Brazil, even bigger, with a size of 219 inches. Both variants have the “Entertainment Mode”, for better use of streaming apps, and may come with decorative frames.

Open to the public

Those interested in getting to know Samsung’s modular TV with MicroLED technology can find it at the Carlos Rossi Arquitetura space at the fair. Artefacto is located at Rua Haddock Lobo, 1405, Jardim Paulista district, in the city of São Paulo.

According to Samsung, The Wall (“The Wall”, in free translation) will be exposed in the unit for a year, with the possibility of scheduling individual visits. At the Artefacto Haddock Lobo exhibition, there will be a specialist from the manufacturer on duty, who will provide consumers with more information on how the product works.