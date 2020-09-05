Samsung the Premiere, 4K laser projector

A good 65 – 85 inch 4K screen is a great way to have a good movie experience at home. But having a projector raises the rules of the game, since that does represent the ultimate experience for moviegoers. The downside is that not everyone has the ideal conditions – space, money – to do a good ‘setup’ of these characteristics, so companies like Samsung offer us their solutions in the form of adapted projectors.

The Premiere by Samsung

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its new ultra-short throw 4K laser projector, The Premiere, a device with a compact design that saves space and integrates perfectly into any living room thanks to a minimalist finish, which fits perfectly into any style of living room. decor.

Its main advantage is that being an ultra-short-throw projector, you can position The Premiere right in front of the wall, being designed so that its installation and start-up is easy. The Premiere incorporates woofers to amplify the bass, Acoustic Beam to create surround sound and 30W of power, and will be available in 120 inches (LSP7T), with 4K image resolution capability based on laser technology.

120 inches and HDR10 +

The Premiere LSP7 is “the first projector with HDR10 + certification and laser technology”, offering contrast with peak brightness of up to 2,200 ANSI lumens. The Premiere also includes the Filmmaker Mode (“filmmaker mode”) and thus becomes the first in its category that allows viewers to see films the way their directors wanted.

This smart projector comes equipped with the Samsung Smart TV platform, which has a wide catalog of streaming video apps from leading content providers and features related to mobile connectivity, such as Tap View and mirroring (two functions to view the screen the phone on the TV).

Samsung will begin shipping The Premiere worldwide, starting with the United States, Europe, Korea and other regions, in the coming months. But at the moment we do not know the exact date, nor the data that more than one person will be wondering: the price, so we will be attentive to Samsung.



