Samsung, the bracelet Galaxy Fit 2 with a 15-day battery

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Fit 2 smart bracelet to track physical activity. Usually more affordable than smart watches, it holds the promise of up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

But the smart bracelet’s bet is to attract those who want a device to track activities or monitor health, but without spending too much. The price of the new gadget was not revealed, although the previous model was launched for US $ 100. The original Galaxy Fit bracelet was launched in June 2019 in Brazil for the price of R $ 699.

According to Samsung, it can still reach up to 21 days in use on a single charge, depending on the settings. The gadget’s battery has 159 mAh.

It has a design made of plastic, is small, discreet and weighs only 21 grams. Among the features, Fit 2 is able to automatically detect and track up to five different types of activities.

In exercise, she collects information on heart rate, distance traveled, calories burned and more. It is also able to monitor and provide daily sleep analysis.

For Android or iPhone

The information is viewed on a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen with curved glass. Samsung offers more than 70 dials to personalize the device. The brand says that it brings IP68 protection against water, although the first model brings 5ATM certification – which supports water activities.

It is compatible with Android devices (from version 5.0) with at least 1.5 GB of RAM. On Apple devices, it is compatible with models from the iPhone 7 with at least iOS 10.

Direct rival of devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the new Galaxy Fit 2 still has no release date announced in Brazil.



