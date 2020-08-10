Samsung takes action to overthrow Qualcomm

Exynos hardware, which comes to mind when it comes to Samsung processors, has recently failed to show the expected performance against Qualcomm processors. The South Korean representative announced that he found a solution to this situation.

Samsung processors will fight again with Qualcomm processors

The 82-year-old company, which has recently attached great importance to energy saving, focused on processors produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. Competing with TSMC to help Qualcomm, Samsung was the loser in this competition.

Having lost orders to Qualcomm, Samsung is preparing to open a new processor factory. This factory will be Samsung’s third processor factory. Feasibility studies are carried out in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The construction of this factory will begin next month. Samsung officials reportedly wanted to build this factory earlier than planned and put pressure on South Korean politicians.

Preparing to open the largest processor factory in Pyeongtaek, Samsung will spend about $ 25.2 billion for this business. There will be a total of 6 facilities in the third factory.

Samsung’s first processor factory is currently operating. It is stated that the second processor factory will operate next year. It is said that the third processor factory will begin mass production in 2023.

Unable to give any information about what kind of processors will be produced in the new factory, Samsung wants to be the world’s largest processor brand by 2030. So is there a new investment plan on the horizon?

The technology firm, trying to achieve this goal by using aggressive competition methods, plans to invest another 115 billion dollars. Finally, it was stated that Samsung is considering opening 3 more processor factories.



