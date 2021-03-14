Samsung Tab S7 Lite launch date leaked

In the past weeks, it has been leaked that the Samsung Tab S7 Lite model will appear in 3 different versions. A Twitter user shared an image about the launch date of the new device.

Samsung Tab S7 Lite launch date announced

Samsung Tab S family, one of the most preferred Android tablets, came to the fore with its new model. Preparing to introduce the Lite version of the Tab S7 model, the company will allegedly come up with 3 different versions, 5G, Wi-Fi and LTE.

According to the leaked information, the Snapdragon 750G processor will be used in the Samsung Tab S7 Lite 5G model. In addition, the older processor will be preferred in the Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the model. The 5G, Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the new model will be introduced with the model number SM-T736B, SM-T730 and SM-T735, respectively.

It is stated that the Samsung Tab S7 Lite model will be launched with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The model, which comes up with a 12.4 inch screen, will be introduced in June 2021.

It is among the rumors that the new model will be introduced with an 8 Megapixel rear camera and a 5 Megapixel front camera. The device, which is stated to be introduced with Android 11, will not have a fingerprint reader.