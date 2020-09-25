Samsung swaps Lite for Fan Edition on cheap flagships

During Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung revealed that it will continue the Galaxy Fan Edition smartphone. Initially used for the relaunch of the fateful Galaxy Note 7, the edition names cheaper versions of the brand’s top of the line, but preserves some specifications of the original device.

Apparently, Samsung intends to revive the Fan Edition variant in the latest releases of the Galaxy line, leaving the Lite brand aside in the process. Evidence of this movement began with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which operates in the same range as a Lite model would compete, but with the old nomenclature.

“As a tribute to Galaxy fans, we set a new standard in developing top-of-the-line smartphone innovations as accessible as possible. We will continue to launch Fan Editions of our flagships for years to come,” commented Clare Hunter, global strategist for South Korea , in the latest edition of Galaxy Unpacked.

This means that Fan Editions for Samsung flagships will take the place of Lite variants as relatively more affordable alternatives, while introducing new features for the price range. Due to the originality of the proposal, it is too early to define how much the company intends to preserve in the cheaper editions of its line tops, but the possible launch of the Galaxy Note 20 FE will eliminate this doubt.

According to XDA Developers, if Samsung follows the trend of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the next Galaxy Note 20 FE should be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, accompanied by a special 120 Hz refresh rate display, set triple cameras and a new S Pen. For now, there is no forecast for launch.



