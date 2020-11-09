Samsung surpasses Apple for the first time since 2017

You know, Apple increases its popularity every year with the iPhone. As you can imagine, US-based Apple’s biggest sales are in the US market. IPhone models, which reach millions of people in a short time, are enough to double the popularity, but according to new numbers, Samsung is showing a significant success. Samsung announced its leadership with smartphone sales!

Notable Samsung smartphone sales

For the first time since Q2 2017, Samsung sold more smartphones than Apple in the US market. According to the news in The Korea Herald, the South Korea-based technology company took the first place with 33.7 percent in the July-September period, up 6.7 points compared to the same period last year. While Samsung has reached important sales figures in the European market for a while, it has been pushing Apple in its own country.

The reason for this increase in Samsung’s figures is said to be the increasing demand for premium phones, including the mid-segment models, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable screen phone. Already, Samsung signs many phones that appeal to many budgets every year. For this reason, it manages to attract customers in almost every segment.

According to the Strategy Analytics report, Samsung placed Apple, which ranks first in smartphone sales in the US, to second place. Samsung ranked first with 33.7 percent, while Apple ranked second with 30.2 percent. It is underlined that the reason for Apple’s decline is the delay in iPhone 12s. LG ranks third in this list with 14.7 percent.

Samsung’s success made itself felt not only in the US market, but also in the global market. Samsung became the best seller in the global market with a share of 21.9 percent. Huawei was followed by 14.1 percent, Xiaomi with 12.7 percent, while Apple was below these brands with 11.9 percent.



