Samsung Stops Android 12 Update On Galaxy S21 Line

Android 12: This Tuesday (21) Samsung interrupted the Android 12 update for the Galaxy S21 cell phones, which started last month. The temporary suspension in the distribution of One UI 4 with the new version of the operating system was motivated by incompatibility with the Google Play Store.

In a post on the Samsung Community Forum in South Korea, one of the moderators said the update was stopped after the company discovered incompatibility issues related to the official Android app store. The statement came after several complaints from smartphone owners.

The big tech representative also stated that the failure affected other devices from the manufacturer, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galazy Z Flip 3, leading the company to halt the update on these devices as well. Apparently, the number of phones with the problem is not the greatest, but, even so, it made the brand make the decision.

Initially, the outage hit the South Korean market, but later the company appears to have opted to pause delivery of the One UI 4 with Android 12 in all regions where the update takes place. Thus, Brazilian users who have not yet received the version should continue with Android 11 for now.