Samsung starts releasing One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 20

Samsung has started releasing the new version of its One UI 3.0 interface based on Android 11. The update arrived for the Galaxy S20 line at the beginning of December and is now also coming to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 line devices. Ultra, advancing the official launch schedule.

According to the Sammobile website, US users of the operator AT&T began receiving the update on their Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Monday (14), almost a month before the scheduled launch for the line. This indicates that One UI 3.0 may arrive earlier than expected on other mobile models as well, at least in selected countries.

Availability

Earlier this month, Samsung released an official launch schedule for the new One UI 3.0. In it, the Galaxy S20 lines would receive the update first, still in December. Soon after, in January, it would be the turn of the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lines, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip models – as the launch progresses, the novelty may arrive earlier on these lines as well. Check below the expected dates for the launch on all devices:



