Samsung Starts Production of 90 Hz OLED Displays for Notebooks

Samsung has started mass manufacturing OLED displays for notebooks with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. According to the brand, the 14-inch panels will be available in upcoming releases from Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Displays hit the market with a significant delay. Previously, the South Korean manufacturer had promised that OLED screens would be made available in March of this year, when the technology was first unveiled.

Reproducing smoother animations, the 90 Hz OLED displays will please the gamer audience. In addition, the panels create less blur and allow you to see moving images more clearly than 120Hz LCD panels.

As per the manufacturer, this results in games with relatively sharper images and higher response rate. At the same time, the new screens won’t put as much demand on computer graphics cards.

OLED panels also offer more vibrant colors by covering 100% of the DCI-P3 tonal range. With this, users can see more realistic blacks and have better viewing angles.

Debut on Asus notebooks

The 90 Hz screens will debut on Asus’ Zenbook 14X Pro and Vivobook 14X Pro notebooks, both announced in early September. Samsung will also supply 16-inch 4K panels for the ProArt Studio OLED and other Taiwanese brand models.

“OLED displays can meet the various needs of consumers as people use computers for studying, virtual meetings, video streaming, games and more,” said Y.C. Chen, deputy general manager of Marketing and Products at Asus.

With the new panels, Samsung can change the traditional standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. Remembering that, previously, monitors with 90 Hz or more were intended only for notebooks and gaming computers.