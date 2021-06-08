Samsung Starts Getting Certification For Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung will use the renewed Wear OS operating system developed together with Google instead of the Tizen operating system in its new smart watches. Leaked documents show that the company is working on two new smartwatches. According to an official certificate, the smartwatches will become official as Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Two different size options will be offered for both devices. The appearance of four different model numbers in the document submitted to China’s 3C certification board confirms this. Although 5W charging support is seen in these documents, it is stated that none of them will have a power adapter out of the box.

Model numbers ending in 0 means that all of these devices are for the Chinese market. 39mm of the SM-R860 model number. To the Galaxy Watch Active 4, the model number SM-R870 is 43mm. To the Galaxy Watch Active 4, the model number SM-R880 is 41mm. To the Galaxy Watch 4, the model number SM-R890 is 45mm. It was stated that it belongs to the Galaxy Watch 4.

The first of these four models has a battery cell with a capacity of 247 mAh. This means that the other three models have larger batteries. It should come as no surprise that Samsung did not give up its 5W charging speed and removed the charger last year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are expected to go official next month or August, along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable phones.