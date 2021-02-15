Samsung started releasing updates that fix battery problem

Samsung started to make available this week a new update for owners of cell phones of the Galaxy S21 line. The new update, although not accompanied by a detailed changelog, seems to correct some errors highlighted by the Samsung user community over the past few days.

The update made available now arrives with the Android security package for the month of February 2021 and loads the build number G99xBXXU1AUB6. The South Korean explains that this version has some performance improvements and corrections, but does not specify which ones they are.

Despite this, according to some flagship users, this update appears to correct a rather uncomfortable problem reported in recent days. After one of the latest updates made available by Samsung, some Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus units equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor began to experience excessive battery drainage. Now, it looks like the problem has finally started to be fixed.

Samsung came to recognize the flaw and reported that it was already working on a fix, but, so far, has not admitted that this latest update is for that purpose. Still, it is good to know that some users have already started to see an improvement in battery performance after the update.

In addition to the performance improvement, the latest version made available by the South Korean giant also applies “performance improvements to the camera”.

It is important to note that the aforementioned battery problem affects only the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus units equipped with Exynos 2100, while those with the Snapdragon 888 or any version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are flawless.

For now, the update is made available gradually to users in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. Over the next few days, it is likely to reach other markets.