Samsung Started Producing Screens For The IPhone 13 Pro

Samsung has long been the primary supplier of displays used by Apple in iPhones. Thanks to the technological advances in this area, it became possible for the company to fulfill orders of 80 million units. According to a new report, Samsung started the production of 120 Hz LTPO OLED screens to be used in iPhone 13 Pro models.

Fast and energy-efficient LPTO panels seem to be used only in high-end iPhone 13 models. It is stated that the OLED display panels of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be supplied by LG and BOE Display. It is among the expectations that LG will ship about 30 million panels.

Since the iPhone 12 series will not be unplugged, the need for standard OLED panels does not seem to end in the short term. Samsung is expected to supply 120 million OLED panels to Apple by the end of this year. It is said that LG will supply 50 million panels and BOE will supply 9 million panels.

The news for the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro from the Samsung front also gives an important clue about the introduction of the iPhone 13 series. It was said that Apple will introduce the iPhone 13 series again in September this year. The start of Samsung’s LPTO OLED production supports this claim.