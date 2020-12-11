Samsung started offering phone rental services

As we approach the end of 2020, details continue to come for the Galaxy S21 series, which will be introduced in the new year. Aiming to make an ambitious entry into the market with its flagship family, Samsung has accelerated its work. As news about the S21 series continues to come, Samsung has started offering a new phone rental service.

The project, implemented jointly with Grover, is now available in Germany. It is not yet clear whether the rental service will come to other countries.

Samsung phone rental service started

Phones offered to users as part of the rental service include Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and S20 FE models. The fee to be paid by the user who wants to rent the Galaxy S20 FE for a month is 59.90 Euros. This fee is 49.90 euros per month for a three-month contract and 39.90 euros per month for a six-month contract. In the one-year contract, the fee drops to 29.90 Euros per month.

The monthly pricing for other phone models offered with the Samsung phone rental service is as follows:

Q20: 1 month rental 99.90 Euros / 3 months rental 69.90 Euros / month 59.90 Euros for 6 months rental / 49.90 Euros per month for 1 year rental

S20 Plus: 1 month rental 109.90 Euros / 3 months rental 74.90 Euros per month / 6 months rental 64.90 Euros / month 54.90 Euros for 1 year rental

S20 Ultra: 1 month rental 119.90 Euros / 99.90 Euros per month for 3 months rental / 79.90 Euros per month for 6 months rental / 69.90 Euros per month for 1 year rental

In the future, new smart phone models are planned to be added to the rental service. Rental service can be a good option for users who constantly change their phone and get bored with the phone they use quickly.



