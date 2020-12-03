Samsung started distribution of Android 11 and One UI 3

Samsung started the distribution of Android 11 and One UI 3 update for the Galaxy S20 series. Until now, the company, which has usually deployed updates with unlocked devices in a single country, has gone a different route this time. Samsung is bringing users who buy S20 series devices from Verizon in the USA with Android 11 and One UI 3.

The start of distribution in the US means that Samsung will begin the distribution of Android 11 and One UI 3 for the S20 series in other countries. The South Korean company has already announced that the S20 series will receive the Android 11 update worldwide in December.

Samsung also first ended the beta tests of One UI 3 for the S20 series. This was considered as a sign that strengthened the possibility of the distribution to start soon.

Galaxy S20 series and other devices from Samsung will get some new functions as well as new software features with Android 11 and One UI 3. The two-touch screen capability and new camera filters are among the benefits of the package. To see other innovations of the update, it is necessary to wait for detailed change record.



