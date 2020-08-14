Samsung stands out in sales thanks to the Galaxy M line

And Samsung’s plans to resume expressiveness in the Indian market are working: in the second quarter, over there, it resumed the leadership in sales when we consider the cell phone market in general, including featurephones. This was in a quarter in which the industry as a whole has shrunk.

The figures for the second quarter in India, as expected due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, left something to be desired, but the online sales segment had a positive performance. It makes sense, after all, many still avoid going to sales kiosks, stores and malls.

Here, too, Samsung got another brand to boast: its growth was 14 points over the same period last year. Thus, the company saw its share of online sales rise from 11% to 25%.

It still lags behind Xiaomi, which has a staggering 44%. The Chinese, however, shrank compared to the second quarter of 2019: she held 46% at the time.

The data is from Counterpoint Research, which points out that Samsung’s success is due to the popularity of the Galaxy M line in India. On Amazon there, even in the intermediary segment the Galaxy M30s and M31 are the best-selling devices.

In general, the top 5 cell phones in South Korea’s sales on the online channel are from the Galaxy M line. They represented 90% of the manufacturer’s sales via the Internet.

Counterpoint also believes that Samsung will continue to surf this wave of expressive growth. That’s because it recently launched the Galaxy M31s, which is also receiving great reception for the amount of resources and a price that fits in your pocket in times of economic crisis.

Remember, the company brought this year to Brazil only the Galaxy M31. In 2019 the line arrived with three devices, but the South Korean seems to have adjusted its strategy for our market.



