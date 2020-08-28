Samsung Smartphone: 6 current options for you to buy

Currently, Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world, offering from cheap and basic smartphones to the most sophisticated and feature-rich models. For example, the brand has entry-level phones like the Galaxy A01, and also has premium devices like the Galaxy S20.

With so much variety on the market, we selected 6 Samsung models that stand out to help you choose the best phone. Check out.

Samsung Galaxy A01

A cheap cell phone option, the Galaxy A01 is excellent for basic everyday tasks. Thus, it features a 13 MP dual rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. In addition, the device has a 5.7-inch screen with HD + resolution.

Internally, the model uses an octa-core processor and works with 2 GB of RAM. With a 4000 mAh battery, it also has 32 GB for internal storage that can be expanded to up to 512 GB with a MicroSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A11

Another entry-level device, the Galaxy A11 features a 13 MP triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera. In addition to the 6.4-inch screen, another attraction is the 4000 mAh battery, which promises to accompany the user throughout the day.

With internal storage of 64 GB, the smartphone has an octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. The model offers great performance and features like fingerprint reader and facial recognition.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Galaxy A51 is suitable for those looking for a cell phone with great value for money. With four rear cameras and a 32 MP selfie camera, the device also features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution.

For fast performance, this Samsung smartphone has an octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and internal storage of 128 GB. The 4000 mAh battery is another attraction of the excellent benefits package.



