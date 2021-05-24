Samsung Smart Monitor Two New Size Options

Samsung continues to expand its Smart Monitor portfolio. 4K resolution 43-inch M7 and 1080p 24-inch M5 were added to the company’s Tizen operating system smart monitor options. The new M7 and M5 are Samsung‘s largest and smallest Smart Monitor options to date.

Unveiling the Smart Monitor last year, Samsung described its new monitor as a smart display that can be used for both business and entertainment and can do anything. With its built-in speaker and smart TV features, the monitor can run applications such as Netflix directly on itself, thanks to the Tizen operating system. Productivity software such as Office 365 can also be accessed via video.

Thanks to the Smart Monitor remote control, it also allows you to use digital assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby. In addition, wireless support is also available for Samsung DeX.

Available in 43 and 32 inch size options for the M7. For the M5, there are three different options: 24, 27 and 32 inches. It also adds white to the color options for the 27 and 32-inch versions of the Samsung M5.

Samsung has not yet announced a price for the new Smart Monitor options. However, the 32-inch M7 was available abroad for $ 399.99. The price tag of the 27-inch M5 says $ 229.99. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to encounter prices above and below these prices.