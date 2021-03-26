Samsung shows RAM with 512 GB DDR5 module

Samsung introduced a new RAM module that demonstrates the potential of DDR5 memory in terms of speed and capacity. Samsung said the 512GB DDR5 module was the first to use High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) technology, which offers a speed of 7200 Mbps, more than twice that of DDR4. Currently, this technology targets data-hungry supercomputers, artificial intelligence, and machine learning functions. However, DDR5 will eventually find its way to normal PCs, speeding up games and other applications.

Samsung first used HKMG technology with GDDR6 chips used in GPUs in 2018. Developed by Intel, this product uses hafnium instead of silicon with metals that replace normal polysilicon gate electrodes. All this allows higher chip densities while reducing current leakage.

Each chip uses eight times the 16Gb DRAM chip for 128Gb or 16GB capacity. As such, Samsung will need 32 of these to make a 512GB RAM module. In addition to the higher speed and capacity, Samsung said the chip uses 13 percent less power than non-HKMG modules. This is ideal for data centers, but not so bad for regular PCs.

With a speed of 7200 Mbps, Samsung’s latest module will offer a transfer rate of approximately 57.6 GB / s on a single channel. In Samsung’s press release, Intel stated that the memory will be compatible with the next generation “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon Scalable processors. This architecture will use an eight-channel DDR5 memory controller, so we can see multi-terabyte memory configurations with high memory transfer rates of up to 460 GB / s. Meanwhile, the first consumer computers may arrive in 2022, with AMD introducing the Zen 4 platform, which is said to support DDR5.