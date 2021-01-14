Samsung shows OLED for laptop! Details

Samsung Display, a division of screens of the most different sizes by the South Korean manufacturer, officially presented its first panel for notebooks that “hides” the webcam.

The new screen is thinner and lighter than traditional OLEDs, with a thickness of 1 mm and a weight of 130g. in addition to debuting the Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology to position the sensor under the display. In addition to “hiding” the lens and leaving more space for displaying content, the edges are also thinner than the traditional one and occupy 93% of the front of the device’s body.

The novelty should not be restricted only to Samsung models, appearing in other brands that have partnerships with the division.

Rumors about the use of this feature by the South Korean date back to March 2019, when the company said the full panel, for commercial launch, would require a year or two to be ready. At least for now, the technology is restricted to notebooks – speculation indicated that a branded cell phone would have this feature, but so far there are no clues about it.

The first smartphone with a front camera under the screen is the ZTE Axon 20 5G, which was severely criticized in analyzes precisely because of its biggest novelty.