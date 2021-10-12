Samsung Shows How Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Tested Before Release

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s newest foldable devices, came out of all kinds of endurance tests before the release. The images of the devices, like the Commando, which submerged and unfolded hundreds of thousands of times rapidly, were enough to convince the potential buyer of durability. Samsung has announced at every opportunity that its foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which it launched last August, are the most durable foldable phones ever. Talking about the improvements made in the field of durability since the debut, the company proved this claim by publishing the video of the tests made before the release.

Samsung recently released a video in which it tests the durability of the phones in question, meeting the “highest possible standards”. In the published video, the phones that sank into the water like a commando proved how tough they are.

Moments when phones sink into temptation:

The fact that foldable phones are subject to constant opening and closing movements and the screens are made of bendable material makes them more susceptible to scratches and similar damages. The possibility of the hinges that are used constantly to fail after a while is one of the concerns of the consumer about these phones. However, it seems that Samsung can erase these concerns with the durability it has achieved in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. He can proudly show his new video to anyone who wants proof.

As we can see in the video, the phones have been subjected to many tests such as folding and unfolding for long periods of time, submerging in water. The two phones, which managed to withstand 30 minutes in 1.5 meters of water, were awarded the IPX8 water resistance rating. The phones, which are seen to be resistant to harsh climatic conditions, also proved that they are not scratched in the use of S Pen.