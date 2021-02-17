Samsung should launch Galaxy A82 5G in South Korea

We are getting closer to the official announcement of the new generation of Samsung’s most powerful intermediary smartphones, and in addition to the announcement of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 (both with their own 4G and 5G versions), new indications are emerging that the giant South Korean may introduce the new Galaxy A82 5G.

On Wednesday afternoon (17), leakaer ROland Quandt shared on Twitter that the SM-A826S model really exists and that it is no longer just rumors. The model code suggests that the Galaxy A82 5G will be launched exclusively in South Korea by only one operator, since the “S” at the end of the code is always related to the South Korean variants of Samsung smartphones for the operator SK Telecom .

Another leak, now by the_tech_guy user, highlighted that Samsung started developing the firmware for the same model SM-A826S and, again, it is highlighted that the device would be a smartphone launched in partnership with the operator SK Telecom.

As there are not many rumors about the Galaxy A82 5G, we do not know if, in fact, Samsung will continue to choose to offer a rotating retractable camera module as in the Galaxy A80 or if the company will bet on the launch of a more traditional smartphone with similar design to the Galaxy A72 and fixed camera module at the rear.

The smartphone’s hardware is also unknown and, at least for now, it is not possible to say whether the model will adopt a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm or Exynos from the next Samsung. Anyway, more details should start to emerge very soon.