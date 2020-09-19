Samsung shared for Galaxy F series

A share came from the company for the Samsung Galaxy F series, which has leaked to users in the past days. The information about the features of the model, which is said to be developed with a camera focus and meet the users, also showed itself. When the features of the model are examined, it is seen that it will be among the middle segment models.

In the sharing made by the company, it is seen that the model is quite ambitious. Because in the post, it is stated that the model will “definitely leave a mark” on the users. This shows that the model can make a magnificent breakthrough.

Assertive sharing for the Samsung Galaxy F series

The company, which has managed to attract the attention of users with its upper segment models, continues to work for middle segment models. In some leaked news, it was stated that a camera-focused model would also come, and performance tests were also revealed. A tweet from the company acknowledged the model’s existence.

In the Samsung Galaxy F series sharing made from Samsung India official account, “The new F series will definitely leave a mark on you. ‘Follow us to switch to Full-On.” has a message.

No other details were shared in the official statement for the model. The model, which will meet with the users with the model number SM-F415F, will meet with the users with a drop notched design. The model, which has a fingerprint sensor with a triple camera system at the back, will be powered by the Exynos 9611 processor.

The model with 6 GB of RAM information has 348 points in the single processing test on Geekbench and 1339 points in the multi-processing test.



