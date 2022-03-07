Samsung Sets Record For People Unboxing At The Same Time

Samsung: The manufacturer Samsung found it for Guinness with a curious world record. The company’s Indian division hosted a national event that had the most people simultaneously unboxing in multiple locations.

In all, there were 1,820 consumers opening the box of a Galaxy S22 Ultra at the same time. The action took place in 17 cities on March 5 and involved only people who had already made a reservation to purchase the brand’s current top-of-the-line smartphone.

These customers received a limited edition of the device, with a thank you letter from the manufacturer, as well as a Galaxy Watch 4 watch and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 headphones.

Called #EpicUnboxing, the action was carried out only in cities in India, such as New Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata and Bangalore.

According to the company, the Galaxy S22 Ultra had also already broken an internal record: it was the device with the highest number of reservations in the first 72 hours of pre-sale, with more than 100,000 units reserved.