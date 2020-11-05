Samsung sensor makes portrait mode from 5 meters away

Samsung has announced its new Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, called the ISOCELL ToF Vizion 33D. It is capable of capturing objects that are up to five meters away at 120 frames per second, providing better autofocus in scenes with a lot of movement and background blur in video.

The sensor can do the famous background blur in portrait mode with a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels, with up to 10 or 12 bits of color depth. In terms of energy consumption, when used as an autofocus assistant, the Vizion 33D requires 200 mW of energy, while on the other hand, requires at least 400 mW for heavier activities that require continuous tracking, such as Augmented Reality (AR) games. . However, these levels do not express major problems for battery life.

One of the new integrations to the sensor is the Deep Trench Isolation (DTI), which allows the reduction of interference between pixels that occurs when the sensor captures a false distance between them. The novelty makes it easier to separate highlighted objects from the background, improving post-processing quality.

Another very promising feature is the possibility of using the sensor as a biometric face identifier, as is the case with Apple’s Face ID. The technology can be applied to front-facing cameras, improving security on future devices at various levels.



