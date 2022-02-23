Samsung: Security Flaw Affected 100 Million Cell Phones

Samsung: According to a survey conducted at Tel Aviv University, more than 100 million Samsung smartphones purchased by consumers around the world were found to have a serious security flaw. The problems were found in several models of the Galaxy line, including the Galaxy S21.

As revealed by the research, some units of Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 devices had a security flaw that did not properly store cryptographic security keys of smartphones.

Problem solved!

Fortunately, researchers from Tel Aviv University revealed that Samsung already fixed the problem shortly after the discovery. They sent a notification to the South Korean company and the error was soon resolved – the full research report can be found on the official website.

The fix started to be released in August 2021 and the vulnerability officially ceased to be a problem in October 2021. And if you have any of the aforementioned smartphones and haven’t performed software updates since August 2021, it’s time to update.