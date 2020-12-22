Samsung S7 x Samsung S6 tablet: see the differences

Tablets are often a very useful investment for everyday life. Whether to consume content via streaming, to help with studies or to have more agility at work, the tablet is a device that lies in the middle between the practicality of a smartphone and the performance of a notebook.

It is currently possible to find a wide variety on the market, but not all offer the same features and have the same quality. If you are thinking of investing in a tablet with a pen, a high-end model and with Android, the Galaxy Tab S line is for sure the best option available today. Below, we present a comparison between the two options, the S6, launched in 2019, and the S7, this year’s model. So you can decide which tablet to buy for your needs.

Screen and audio

In performance, both models will meet the needs of those who want to buy them. Whether for games or running heavy applications, both are capable of handling stressful situations well. On the S6 tablet, the processor that makes this happen is the Snapdragon 855, combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal data storage. This year’s model comes with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. That is, both have very high performance, but the S7 can fly a little higher.

When it comes to drums, the result is basically the same, which means that the S6 does better. As well? The 2019 Samsung tablet has a 7,040 mAh battery, capable of staying away from the plug for up to two days at least. The latest model has the same autonomy, however, with an 8,000 mAh battery. In practice, this will not interfere with its use, however, this is where the LCD display charges the most. But it is worth mentioning that this autonomy is for demanding users, who consume a lot of video, listen to music and use applications that demand a lot of processing. More regular users will not have to worry about recharging the tablet daily, with any of the models.



