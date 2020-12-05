Samsung rolled up its sleeves for 600 Megapixels!

The world’s largest phone maker Samsung has a serious success in camera sensors. The technology giant, which has recently provided 108 Megapixel sensors to many phones, has also rolled up its sleeves for 600 Megapixels.

In fact, it was announced by Ice Universe in April, when the work for the 600 Megapixel sensor started. However, the information shared by sources close to Samsung confirmed that the development work continues.

Samsung wants to offer 600 Megapixel camera phones!

As can be guessed, it is not possible to see phones with such a high resolution camera immediately. According to shared information, the sensor is currently large enough to cover 12 percent of the back surface of a phone like the Galaxy S20. The resulting thickness is at the level of 22 mm.

So a thick sensor from the phone is in front of us. Of course, this is currently unacceptable and so Samsung has to move the technology much further. However, we can see this sensor in autonomous vehicles, especially drones, and other professional products.

Since we have already seen 108 Megapixel camera phones on the market, the next target is phones using a 192 Megapixel sensor, whose work began a long time ago.



