Samsung Reveals Phones That Will Have Galaxy S22 Camera Functions

Samsung: South Korean manufacturer Samsung began detailing which branded smartphones will receive photography features that, at least until now, were exclusive to the Galaxy S22 family.

Smartphones have gained a series of optimizations and improvements from One UI 4.1, which is the latest version of the company’s own interface for Android 12. Now, older models can also enjoy these modes and settings.

The information was found on a brand support forum, posted by an official moderator. Check the list:

Night portrait mode: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Animal recognition: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Light Positioning Edition: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Telephoto video portrait: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3;

Improved Director’s Vision: Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3;

Snapchat Integration: Galaxy S21.

It is worth remembering that the list above is not definitive and there is also no definite forecast for these updates to be sent to the user: this depends on the model and region, in addition to not taking into account any delays on the part of the manufacturer.

It also doesn’t say whether alternative models, such as Plus and Ultra, are part of the updates — which is quite likely.