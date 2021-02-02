Samsung returns to Fortune’s 50 most admired companies

Annually, the business magazine Fortune publishes a ranking of the 50 most admired companies in the world. The publication analyzes elements such as innovation, long-term investment value, social responsibility and others that together form a final score for the evaluated company. After 4 years of absence, Samsung finally returns to the Fortune ranking.

The South Korean giant made it into the top 50 for the first time in 2005, in 39th position, rising gradually until it became the 21st most admired company according to the magazine in 2014. As of 2017, the manufacturer was removed from the ranks among the numerous management and technical problems he faced, including the corruption scandals of Lee Jae-yong, the company’s current president, and the failure and risks caused by the Galaxy Note 7.

In the 2021 ranking, Samsung is finally back among the most admired companies, assuming a more modest position, in 49th place. The manufacturer obtained a final score of 7.56 points, 0.6 points higher than last year, and came to stand out in certain aspects evaluated by Fortune.

The South Korean giant took first place in innovation, management quality, long-term investment value, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

In terms of people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility and financial strength, Samsung won second place. With the company’s good launches in recent months, we are likely to see it rise more soon, and may even approach rivals such as Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.