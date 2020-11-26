Samsung resumes beta of One UI 3.0 on Galaxy S10

Samsung resumed testing with the One UI 3.0 interface, based on Android 11, on the Galaxy S10 line phones. Users interested in taking advantage of the news in advance can try to access the program using the Samsung Members app.

The company had already launched One UI 3.0 on the Galaxy S10 line last week. However, smartphones in the series, as well as other models, were suffering from battery problems because of the update, which caused the company to suspend testing.

The update can now be downloaded on the Galaxy S10, S10 + and S10e. According to the GSM Arena, the One UI 3.0 beta was initially released in India, the United Kingdom and South Korea, Samsung’s home country, but is expected to arrive in more locations soon.

With the arrival of the One UI 3.0 beta, the Galaxy S10 family joins other top-of-the-line models that have already received the interface with Android 11. The South Korean manufacturer released the novelty for the Galaxy S20, Note 20 and also the Z Fold and Flip foldable.

The package that brings the One UI 3.0 on the Galaxy S10 line requires a download of approximately 1.8 GB and comes with November security updates from Android. Samsung points out that the interface is still in beta and more bugs can be found during use.

For those looking for a stable experience, the tip is to wait for the end of the tests. The bugs of the initial version of the program were very serious and, in the case of Z Fold 2, they even blocked users from accessing the smartphone.



