Samsung Releases World’s First 200MP ISOCELL HP1 Camera Sensor

Samsung launched the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 camera sensor for smartphones last year. This new sensor has only been released on a few Premium smartphones and comes with features like pixel binning, advanced autofocus, and more. The South Korean technology giant has now launched the 200MP smartphone camera sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is the industry’s first 200MP sensor with 064μm pixels. Alongside this, the company also introduced a new 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor. It is the first image sensor to come with Dual Pixel Pro technology that focuses multi-directionally with two photodiodes in a single 1.0μm pixel. Let’s take a look at more details about the new Samsung 200MP, 50MP smartphone camera sensors released today.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Camera Sensor Released

Samsung has announced a new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor. It is the first 200MP smartphone camera sensor with 0.64μm pixels. Samsung states that the new ISOCELL HP1 sensor is able to capture “a surprising amount of detail that helps the image stay sharp even when cropped or resized.” It features Samsung’s ChameleonCell technology, a pixel grouping technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel arrangement depending on the environment.

The sensor produces 12.5MP images in low light conditions with large 2.56μm pixels by combining 16 neighboring pixels. The company states that the newly created 2.56μm pixel is capable of greater light absorption and sensitivity, producing brighter and clearer photos indoors or in the evening.

Samsung’s new 200MP HP1 sensor can record 8K videos at 30fps. It combines four neighboring pixels to reduce the resolution to 50 MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to shoot 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or reduce the full image resolution.

We can expect the Galaxy S22 series to feature Samsung’s new sensor. Other smartphone manufacturers are also expected to release phones that use the new 200MP sensor.

ISOCELL GN5 Sensor

The company also introduced the new ISOCELL GN5 sensor alongside the 200MP sensor. The new 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor comes with Dual Pixel Pro technology, a versatile autofocus technology. It places two photodiodes horizontally or vertically on each 1.0μm pixel of the sensor to recognize pattern changes in all directions. Thus, the sensor provides instant focus, providing sharper images in both bright and low-light environments, according to the company.

Samsung’s new 50MP GN5 sensor also features the company’s proprietary pixel technology, which applies Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) to its Dual Pixel product. FDTI technology helps absorb and retain more light information, improving the full well capacity (FWC) of the photodiodes and reducing crosstalk within the pixel.