Samsung Releases Update to Fix Galaxy S21 Camera Bug

Samsung began releasing, this Monday (31), the June update of the Galaxy S21 line. The update had already been released in South Korea a few days ago and is now starting to reach other countries. The main news is that the update fixes a bug that has worsened the performance of the cell phone camera.

The problem was recognized by the brand last Sunday (30), which admitted that the application is experiencing a delay caused by “insufficient memory or few computational resources in a specific path, including Portrait mode”.

Because of the flaw, users were experiencing lags when trying to zoom in and out, switch between cameras or photo modes. People came to report that smartphone heating while capturing photographs and distorted images.

To fix the problem, according to the SamMobile website, the new firmware was released today in the UAE and should reach other nations before next weekend. It is possible to check the possibility of downloading the program from the cell phone by accessing the settings and the “Software Update” menu.

The update is coded “G99xBXXU3AUE8” and will be available for the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra models.