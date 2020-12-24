Samsung releases One UI 3 beta for Galaxy A and M

Samsung started to release, on Wednesday (23), the beta version of One UI 3.0 for the cheapest variants of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones. The first models to receive the interface based on Android 11 are the A51 5G and M31, according to Android Police.

The owners of these phones are being officially invited by the South Korean giant to test One UI 3.0 before the release of its stable version, through the brand’s forums in some countries. In South Korea, for example, the invitation arrived for users of the Galaxy A51 5G, while in India the owners of a Galaxy M31 were summoned.

According to the publication, the release of enrollment in the testing program begins in both countries, but soon it will be available in other markets. In addition, more models of smartphones from the manufacturer’s A and M lines should be contemplated with the update.

According to the schedule previously released by Samsung, the definitive version of One UI 3.0 with Android 11 will be launched for these two variants of the Galaxy series in March 2021, adding new features, more security and improvements for an optimized user experience.

Sign up to test the new interface

Those interested in testing the One UI 3.0 Beta can sign up for the testing program through the Samsung Members app, by tapping the registration banner (it appears as soon as the registration is available in the region).

Once the process is finished, the interface update file can be downloaded and installed on the device. But before updating the phone, it is recommended to make a backup of your files, so as not to risk losing important data and images, in case of any problem during the installation.



