Samsung releases first Galaxy S21 video

The Galaxy S21 family, whose features and price leaked, has already managed to enter the radar of many users. Samsung came to the fore with the Galaxy S21 family video that it will introduce at the Unpacked event on January 14, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 video released

The Galaxy S21 family, which draws attention with its camera features, will be released with the Exynos processor, except for countries such as America and South Korea, as in previous models.

The Galaxy S21 model will be available with 6.2 inches, the S21 Plus model with 6.7 inches and the S21 Ultra model with 6.8 inches. The models, which will come with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, will come up with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage options. Galaxy S21 Ultra model will also have 16 GB RAM / 512 GB storage option.

The S21 Ultra model, which will meet the expectations in terms of cameras, draws attention with its 2 zoom cameras.

Galaxy S21 price

The Galaxy S21 price tag is allegedly set at 899 euros for the European market. The Galaxy S21 Plus model is said to be available with a price tag of 1.049 euro and the S21 Ultra model with a price tag of 1.399 euro.



