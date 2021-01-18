Samsung released One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Fold

After releasing the January security package for the Galaxy Fold in some markets, Samsung surprised the public once again by launching a new update for the foldable.

That’s because the phone is now receiving Android 11 in conjunction with One UI 3.0 officially. According to reports by French users, the notification with the novelty began to appear last Sunday (17).

In France and the United Arab Emirates, the Galaxy Fold LTE receives the software version F900FXXU4DUA1, while the 5G variant is being updated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland with the numbering F907BXXU4DUA1.

For now, Samsung has not yet confirmed when the update will be released in other countries. Even so, Galaxy Fold gets all the news from Android 11: chat bubbles, improved notifications, unique permissions, media playback widget and more.

In addition, the software also brings several design changes implemented by Samsung in One UI 3.0, and there is still the January security package. That is, the same type of update that the South Korean giant released for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last week.

Do you own a Galaxy phone? Did you receive the new One UI? Tell us here in the comments.